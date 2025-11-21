CNN: Trump wants Ukraine, Russia to agree on peace deal by end of year

The desire to resume negotiations to resolve the war has become a priority for the US president again after the Gaza agreement was reached

Donald Trump (Photo: Aaron Schwartz / EPA)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump wants Russia and Ukraine to agree on a peace deal by the end of the year. This was reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

They said that the White House is rushing to come up with a framework agreement to end the war, modeled on the Gaza agreement that Trump promoted, despite the fact that the Ukrainian side and European allies were not actually involved in the preparation of the plan.

The interlocutors noted that the desire to resume negotiations has become a priority for the American president again in recent weeks, shortly after the United States helped to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

They added that Trump has said he wants to speed up the timeline for ending Russia's war against Ukraine, hoping to end a conflict that he once publicly stated would be easy to resolve.

Some U.S. officials have said that the administration wants Russia and Ukraine to agree on a deal by the end of the year, the two interlocutors emphasized.

The full-scale war, which has been going on for almost four years, has fueled the discontent of the US president, who regularly boasts of his ability to make deals and believes he has not been given enough recognition for his recent diplomatic successes, the sources said.

Reuters, citing anonymous interlocutors, wrote that the United States threatened to terminate assistance in Ukraine to force it to agree to a framework peace agreement brokered by Washington. The United States wants it signed by November 27.