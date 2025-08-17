The partners are ready to help protect Ukraine's air and sea space and restore the country's Armed Forces

During the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" the partners reaffirmed their readiness to deploy security forces in Ukraine after the end of hostilities. This was announced following a meeting chaired by French president Emmanuel Macron and the British prime minister Keir Starmer, reports the latter's press service.

In addition to of this contingent, the partners are ready to help protect Ukraine's air and sea space and restore the country's Armed Forces.

The meeting of the "coalition" was held to discuss support for Ukraine and the next steps in peace talks after the meeting of the US president Donald Trump with a dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"The leaders reaffirmed their continued support to Ukraine, and praised president Zelenskyy’s desire for a just and lasting peace as he prepares for further consultations with President Trump in Washington DC," the statement said.

The parties also "commended" Trump's commitment to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the "coalition" will play "an important role, in particular through the multinational force in Ukraine."

Macron and Starmer also informed the call participants that on August 18 they would travel to Washington to meet with Trump together with Zelenskyy. They are also expected to attend other European leaders.