"Coalition of the Willing" to hold virtual meeting after talks in Washington

On Tuesday, August 19, a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will be held to discuss the outcome of the talks in Washington. This was reported by CNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will co-chaired the virtual meeting.

According to the Elysee Palace, the coalition meeting will be "a continuation of yesterday's meeting in Washington and a continuation of work on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine".

In addition, Macron and other EU leaders will later take part in a videoconference organized by the President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that he will participate in both meetings.

The meeting of the "coalition of the willing" will take place at 12:15 CET (14:15 Kyiv time). The European Council videoconference will take place at 13:00 CET (15:00 Kyiv time).