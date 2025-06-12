Coordination Center: Russia asks to postpone prisoner exchange, Ukraine asks not to delay agreements
Ukraine calls on the Russian side not to delay the prisoner exchanges agreed in Istanbul. This was stated by in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Following the successful completion of the next stage of the exchange on June 12, the Russian side claimed that Ukraine was not ready "for daily exchanges." The headquarters noted that Kyiv, on the contrary, strictly adheres to the agreements on prisoner exchanges agreed upon during the negotiations in Istanbul and hopes that the Russian side is ready for this.
"We consider such a statement as a continuation of information manipulations and another portion of disinformation from the Russian Federation, which accompany all stages of exchanges in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul," the headquarters emphasized .
The statement also says that it was the Russian side that proposed to postpone the exchanges to a later date, but at the insistence of the Ukrainian negotiating team, the exchanges will continue and are scheduled for the coming days.
- The first stage of the large exchange, which was agreed in Istanbul on June 2, took place on June 9. The first group of wounded, seriously wounded and under 25 years of age was returned home.
- On June 10, the second stage of the prisoner exchange, took place, in which wounded soldiers returned. The following day, as part of the exchange, 1212 bodies of fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine.
- After the exchange on June 9, a photo of a Ukrainian prisoner with "Glory to Russia" burned on his body began circulating online – the GUR confirmed that it was real,.
but it shows a defender who had been released earlier .
- Before the start of the exchanges, Ukraine faced counteraction from the Russian Federation and information injections by the occupiers.
- On June 12, the second stage of the return of military with serious injuries and illnesses took place