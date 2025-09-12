Court leaves NABU detective Magamedrasulov in custody until October 21

Prosecutors insisted on extending the detective's arrest due to the possibility of his traveling abroad, hiding from the investigation or putting pressure on witnesses

Ruslan Magamedrasulov in court (Photo: Suspilne/Oleksiy Arunyan)

on September 12, Kyiv's Pechersk Court left National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody until October 21. About this reported "Suspilne.

The prosecutors insisted that NABU detective Magamedrasulov be kept in custody. They argued that there were risks – the possibility of his traveling abroad, hiding from the investigation, or putting pressure on witnesses.

The defense denied such allegations and called the case against Magamedrasulov an attack on the NABU. He himself stated that force was used against him during his detention.

In court, the SBU presented as evidence an audio recording of Ruslan's conversation with his father, where he allegedly discusses selling products to Dagestan and trade with Russia. Correspondence with similar references was also presented.

Magamedrasulov confirmed the fact of the conversation, but claims that its context was distorted and that there was no talk of Dagestan. The lawyers assume that the conversation was about Uzbekistan, not Dagestan.

According to the defense, the materials refer to a preferential program for the sale of cannabis, which operates in Uzbekistan. There is no such program in Dagestan.

In addition, the contact of the company to which they planned to sell the products allegedly belongs to a children's rehabilitation clinic. And the Dagestan-based company mentioned by prosecutors has been under investigation in Russia since 2023 and has been banned from operating.