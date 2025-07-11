Defense forces hit an aircraft factory and air defense missile manufacturing facility in Russia

MiG warplanes are manufactured at an aircraft factory near Moscow that was attacked by the Defense Forces

An aircraft factory in Russia (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of July 11, the Defense Forces struck two enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As part of the reduction of the occupiers' missile and bombing capabilities, the UAF Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, struck the Voronin Aviation Plant in Luhovyt, a branch of the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG Joint Stock Company.

The company is located in the Moscow region of Russia. It performs a full range of work – from machining parts to final assembly, flight testing and delivery of Russian MiG combat aircraft.

Explosions and a fire were reported at the plant.

In addition, last night, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine hit the Academician Shipunov Instrumentation Design Bureau, which specializes in the manufacture of missiles for anti-aircraft missile and anti-aircraft missile and gun systems (SAMs/AMGs) of the occupiers. The facility is located in the city of Tula.

Explosions, smoke over the industrial area, and the movement of ambulances and fire trucks in the direction of the target were recorded. The results of the attack are being clarified.

On the night of July 11, Russians complained about explosions in Taganrog, Rostov Region, Moscow Region, and Tula. The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state traditionally reported on the alleged downing of 155 drones.