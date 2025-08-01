Due to the movement of the front line, the number of evacuated people doubled in July – Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrainians most often left from Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways)

In July Ukrainian Railways transported twice as many passengers on evacuation trains as the average for any other month since the beginning of 2025. This was reported by... reported / announced / notified in the campaign.

In total, 1239 residents of frontline areas were evacuated in July. For comparison, from January to June, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) transported an average of about 550 passengers, and a total of... evacuated 3286 people.

"Unfortunately, the front continues to move towards peaceful cities, and as a result, the number of evacuated passengers from Dnipropetrovsk region (threefold compared to June) and Zaporizhzhia (almost doubled) has increased," the carrier's press service said.

Residents of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions also actively left their homes.

The passengers on the evacuation flights were mostly people with disabilities, the elderly, and families with children.