Erdogan says Trump will join talks in Turkey if Putin is present

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: Ramon van Flymen/EPA)

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will come to Turkey for talks on the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is present. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Reuters.

The Turkish president made the statement on his return flight from the NATO summit in The Hague, where he met with Trump for the first time since returning to the White House. Erdogan said he told the US president that Ankara is seeking to bring Russian and Ukrainian leaders together in Turkey for peace talks.

"He [Trump] said: "If Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara to solve the problem, I will also come," Erdogan's office quoted him as saying to reporters.

The Turkish president added that Ankara will make the necessary contacts to make the meeting take place "as soon as possible".