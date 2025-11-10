Eurosat: EU granted 49% more temporary protection decisions to Ukrainians in September

The total number of new EU decisions in September reached almost 80,000. This is the highest number since August 2023

Refugees (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In September 2025, the European Union issued 79,205 new decisions on temporary protection to people who fled Ukraine because of Russian aggression. This figure is 49% higher than in August, reported Eurostat.

This was the highest number of applications in a month since August 2023. The increase came after the Cabinet of Ministers allowed men aged 18 to 22 to leave the country in late August.

As of the end of September 2025, 4.3 million people who fled Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU. Compared to the end of August, the number of Ukrainians under this status increased by 49,555 people, or 1.2%.

Most people with temporary protection live in Germany – about 1.2 million people (28.3% of the total number in the EU). Poland is in second place with about 1 million people (23.5%), and the Czech Republic is in third place (about 0.4 million people, 9%).

In most EU countries, the number of persons under temporary protection increased. The largest increase was recorded in Poland (+12,960 people; +1.3%), Germany (+7,585 people; +0.6%) and the Czech Republic (+3,455 people, +0.9%). The only decrease was in France (-240 people, -0.4%).

The Czech Republic (35.7), Poland (27.6), and Estonia (25.5) have the highest number of temporary protection recipients per 1,000 inhabitants. The EU average is 9.6 persons per thousand population.

According to Eurostat, 98.4% of all persons granted temporary protection in the EU are citizens of Ukraine. Among them, women make up 44%, children 31%, and adult men 25.1%.

Eurostat data on Ukrainians in Europe Photo: Eurostat