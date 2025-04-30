European Commission on the murder of Roshchina: Russia does not miss an opportunity to demonstrate its cruelty

Victoria Roshchyna (Photo: Facebook account of the journalist)

Russia is not missing any opportunity to demonstrate its unspeakable cruelty to Ukrainians. The statement was made at a briefing by European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper, commenting on the investigation into the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity, reports Ukrinform .

"Russia misses no opportunity to demonstrate its unspeakable cruelty to Ukrainians by killing and torturing them, as it did with Roshchyna, a brave Ukrainian journalist who was not only brutally murdered but tortured beforehand," said Gipper .

She added that this clearly demonstrates that life under Russian occupation is dangerous for Ukrainians.

Gipper emphasized that the Ukrainian journalist and her courage will always be remembered.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that Russia is held accountable for all these war crimes and atrocities committed," the spokesperson summarized .

The day before, Forbidden Stories and 45 journalists from 13 Ukrainian and foreign media outlets published an investigation that said the Russians returned Roshchina's body without some internal organs. In particular, the brain, eyeballs, and part of the trachea were missing.

An international expert pathologist contacted by the authors of the project believes that the absence of these organs could hide the fact that the death was caused by strangulation.