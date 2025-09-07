Fico says Putin is allegedly ready to meet with Zelensky outside Moscow

According to the Slovakian prime minister, Zelenskyy allegedly made it clear during his meeting with him that he was ready to meet with Putin

Robert Fico (Photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during a conversation with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed readiness to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "anywhere", not just in Moscow. Fico said this in a discussion show on Slovak radio, , as reported by TASR.

The Slovakian prime minister also said that Zelenskyy made it clear during his meeting with him that he was ready to meet with Putin.

"President Zelenskyy would not win politically if he met with President Putin, and of course, Russian citizens would not be happy if President Putin met with President Zelenskyy. But they both realize that, despite the fact that it could cause them political damage, they need to meet and discuss the issue, because if they don't negotiate, the war will continue," Fico said .

He also reiterated that relations with Russia need to be normalized.

In his opinion, after the end of the war, international cooperation should begin as soon as possible.