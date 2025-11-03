Finnish President suggests new meeting between Putin and Trump - in Africa in late November

Stubb commented on nuclear tests by a number of countries and said that the world is entering a new nuclear era

Alexander Stubb (Photo: x.com/alexstubb)

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could meet at the G20 summit in late November. Such a proposal was voiced by Finnish President Alexander Stubb , as reported by Yle.

The G20 summit is scheduled for November 21-22, 2025 in Johannesburg, the largest city in South Africa. Stubb did not disclose the details of this idea, but in September, Trump said that he did not intend to attend the G20 summit in Africa. Instead, US Vice President J.D. Vance.

is to go instead

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that the Russian dictator does not plan to personally attend the summit in South Africa, where he could be detained. He did not say who might go from Russia .

Stubb also said that the world is now entering "a new nuclear era" in which nuclear weapons are becoming increasingly important. According to him, a number of countries have conducted or announced their intention to conduct nuclear tests in recent months, making "arms control increasingly difficult.".

"The rest of the world also needs to increase its understanding of nuclear weapons, but for us in Finland, there may be a lot of new things in this, including how deterrence is built together and how nuclear escalation is managed," Stubb said .

The President of Finland considers the situation in the country "difficult". Among other things, he reminded that Russia has been waging war against Ukraine for four years.

"By supporting Ukraine, we are in the black in many ways. Ukraine's understanding of modern warfare is second to none, and we learn a lot from them. Cooperation is a bilateral process," he said .