For the second time in a week, the Defense Forces have struck a command post of the Russian army

The military announced the continuation of strikes on the command and control system of the Russian forces

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On July 3, the Defense Forces launched a successful strike against a Russian army command post for the second time in a week, and also hit a similar facility of a Russian division in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is the second strike against the command post of the 8th All-Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the corresponding target of the 20th motorized rifle division of the invaders.

The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

"Our constant high-precision strikes significantly reduce the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the region. All efforts aimed at continuing the occupation of Ukraine's sovereign territory will be met with precise retaliation and will cost the enemy dearly," the General Staff emphasized.

The military announced that they would continue to "systematically destroy the command and control system of the aggressor's Armed Forces."