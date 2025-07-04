For the second time in a week, the Defense Forces have struck a command post of the Russian army
On July 3, the Defense Forces launched a successful strike against a Russian army command post for the second time in a week, and also hit a similar facility of a Russian division in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This is the second strike against the command post of the 8th All-Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the corresponding target of the 20th motorized rifle division of the invaders.
The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.
"Our constant high-precision strikes significantly reduce the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the region. All efforts aimed at continuing the occupation of Ukraine's sovereign territory will be met with precise retaliation and will cost the enemy dearly," the General Staff emphasized.
The military announced that they would continue to "systematically destroy the command and control system of the aggressor's Armed Forces."
- The first strike on the command post of the 8th Army of the occupiers took place on June 30 – at that time, the General Staff noted that the strike "significantly complicates" the ability of the Russian Federation to plan and conduct operations in the directions of Pokrovsk and Toretsk.
- In both cases, the military did not specify the exact location of the strike. However, on the eve of the first strike, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that a Russian military facility had been attacked in Donetsk: "It was very significant." At the same time, videos of the aftermath of the strike on the temporarily occupied city were circulating. The invaders also reported strikes in Yasynuvata.
- On the night of July 1st, a drone attack took place on occupied Luhansk. On July 2nd, an explosion and fire occurred in occupied Kartsyzk, Donetsk region – the SSU struck an ammunition depot behind enemy lines. On the same day, a source told LIGA.net that the special service eliminated the former "head" of the occupation administration in Luhansk.