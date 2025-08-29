FT: Trump suggests deploying Chinese troops to Ukraine after fighting ends

An unnamed White House official says there has been no discussion of deploying Chinese peacekeepers to Ukraine

Donald Trump (Photo: Al Drago/EPA)

United States President Donald Trump has proposed deploying Chinese troops to Ukraine as a peacekeeping contingent after the end of hostilities. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times with reference to four unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

They said that last week, at a meeting with European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Trump proposed inviting China to provide peacekeepers to monitor the neutral zone along the 1,300-kilometer front line.

See also Contribution to the War Fund. Why India is getting closer to Russia and China

China was supposed to send its military as part of the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine after the cessation of hostilities, according to the article.

This idea is opposed by European capitals, and earlier Zelenskyy rejected it because of Beijing's support for Russia's military efforts.

"That's not true," a senior Trump administration official said, adding that "there was no discussion of Chinese peacekeepers".

The newspaper recalled that the Russians first raised the idea of Chinese peacekeepers in the context of the security guarantee system during the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in the spring of 2022.

Moscow's proposal at the time stated that the "guarantor states" that signed the future peace treaty-the United States, Britain, France, China, and Russia-would defend Ukraine in the event of another attack.

Zelensky does not see China among the guarantors of security for Ukraine. According to him, a country that did not help stop the war and even supported the aggressor cannot assume such obligations.

The Foreign Ministry of the country stated that Beijing "has always maintained an objective and fair position and has always been honest and impartial".

On August 25, China denied Die Welt's report that Beijing is considering sending a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine.