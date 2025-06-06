General Freuding on the attack on NATO: Russia has a plan to build up troops by 2026

Russia mobilizes more people than necessary and produces more munitions

Christian Freuding (Photo: DbwV/Christian Höb)

Russia plans to double the number of ground troops by 2026 to 1.5 million. And a ceasefire in Ukraine could accelerate a possible attack on NATO countries, , Bundeswehr General Christian Freuding told Reuters.

According to him, Moscow has a clear plan to build up its armed forces. It is also increasing its military infrastructure, especially on the border with the new NATO member Finland.

"They are recruiting much more personnel than they need to replenish the war in Ukraine. They are also producing excessive stocks of ammunition, which they are storing," the German general said .

He believes that any ceasefire in Ukraine could allow Russia to accelerate its rearmament efforts ahead of a possible large-scale attack on NATO territory. Currently, the Alliance believes that this could happen in 2029 .

"Of course, a ceasefire could change the threat situation," Freuding said .