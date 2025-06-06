General Freuding on the attack on NATO: Russia has a plan to build up troops by 2026
Russia plans to double the number of ground troops by 2026 to 1.5 million. And a ceasefire in Ukraine could accelerate a possible attack on NATO countries, , Bundeswehr General Christian Freuding told Reuters.
According to him, Moscow has a clear plan to build up its armed forces. It is also increasing its military infrastructure, especially on the border with the new NATO member Finland.
"They are recruiting much more personnel than they need to replenish the war in Ukraine. They are also producing excessive stocks of ammunition, which they are storing," the German general said .
He believes that any ceasefire in Ukraine could allow Russia to accelerate its rearmament efforts ahead of a possible large-scale attack on NATO territory. Currently, the Alliance believes that this could happen in 2029 .
"Of course, a ceasefire could change the threat situation," Freuding said .
- on March 20, 2025, the President of Lithuania said that the country is preparing for a possible Russian attack on NATO by 2030.
- On May 8, it was reported that the Netherlands is preparing for a Russian attack a year after the end of the war against Ukraine.
- On May 19, the Polish Ambassador to Ukraine said, that the prospect of a Russian attack on NATO depends on whether Ukraine wins the war.
- On June 5, General Sanders said that Britain is considering a scenario of simultaneous wars with Russia and China.
- The GUR estimated the chances of a Russian attack on NATO after the war in Ukraine.