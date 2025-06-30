Germany now supports Ukraine's accession to NATO – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Germany has changed its position and now supports Ukraine's future accession to NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced. He made this statement before a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"This is a very important point, in addition to the future in the European Union. I would like to personally thank you today for a signal that has not been heard from the German side for a very long time, or perhaps never before," the president said.

Read also
Daddy Trump and the NATO summit. Steps to save a seriously ill patient.

During the summit in The Hague, at the meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO and Ukraine, the German side stated that, in their opinion, Ukraine should be in the Alliance – and this is in the interests of the security of all of Europe, Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that he is "very pleased with the corresponding signals of support".

GermanyVolodymyr ZelenskyyNATOJohann Wadephul