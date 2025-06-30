Germany now supports Ukraine's accession to NATO – Zelenskyy

The head of state spoke about the new position of Berlin, which was voiced at the Alliance summit

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Germany has changed its position and now supports Ukraine's future accession to NATO, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced. He made this statement before a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

"This is a very important point, in addition to the future in the European Union. I would like to personally thank you today for a signal that has not been heard from the German side for a very long time, or perhaps never before," the president said.

During the summit in The Hague, at the meeting of the foreign ministers of NATO and Ukraine, the German side stated that, in their opinion, Ukraine should be in the Alliance – and this is in the interests of the security of all of Europe, Zelenskyy said.

The head of state noted that he is "very pleased with the corresponding signals of support".