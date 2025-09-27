Germany wants to create a Center for Defense Against Drones

The Center for Drone Defense should combine the competencies of the federal and state governments, says German Interior Minister

Drone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that the threat to German security from drones is growing and announced the creation of a new Center for Drone Defense. About reports Stern.

Dobrindt noted that the threat may be abstract, but in some cases it is very concrete, as there is an element of espionage associated with drones.

Amid the incidents, the minister announced the creation of a Center for Drone Defense, which will combine the competencies of the federal and state governments.

"The center should be created quickly, even with existing structures in place," Dobrindt emphasized.

The minister also told the Rheinische Post that Germany is working on a joint research project with Israel on drone defense.

Dobrindt also plans to give the Bundeswehr more powers to detect, intercept and shoot down drones. Currently, the responsibility for this lies mainly with the police.

It is noted that the minister is currently drafting a bill that would oblige the Bundeswehr to provide "official assistance" to the police in cases of drone use.

The German Ministry of the Interior intends to present this revised version of the Aviation Security Act this fall.

"It is about ensuring that we are ready to protect critical infrastructure and large crowds. We are currently in the process of putting the existing competencies of the Federal Police and the Federal Criminal Police Office on standby so that we can react very quickly if necessary," Dobrindt said.

However, the police union rejected the plans. Its chairman, Jochen Kopelke, said that while it is good that Dobrindt is now involved in drone defense, "as police minister, he should empower his police and not rely on the Bundeswehr, as deployments by the Bundeswehr are difficult and only possible with rare exceptions."

Thomas Rövekamp, Chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, expressed his support for Dobrindt's proposal.

"We must be able to fight such drones with all technical means, including shooting them down. Too many security forces are currently responsible for this: in addition to the Bundeswehr, which is responsible for military property, 16 state police forces and the Federal Police are responsible for this, and they do not have sufficient capabilities of their own to counter the drone," he told the Rheinische Post.