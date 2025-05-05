Greece denies plans to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine
Greece is not participating in negotiations to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine, despite previous media mentions, a Greek government spokesman told Reuters.
The publication reported that Ukraine was allegedly expecting to receive two additional Patriot systems, one of which could come from Greece. However, Athens has rejected the possibility of such a supply.
"There is no question of supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine from Greece," said a representative of the Greek government.
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Greece has already provided Ukraine with some military assistance — in particular, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, land mines, and anti-tank missiles.
"Defense is a sensitive issue for Greece due to long-standing disputes with its neighbor and NATO ally Turkey," the publication noted.
- On April 11, before the Ramstein meeting, German Defense Minister Pistorius announced a new military aid package. It will include, in particular, four additional IRIS-T air defense systems. Later, the official said that his country could not provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems, as it itself was waiting for their delivery.
- During an online speech at Ramstein, Zelensky called on partners to provide Ukraine with 10 Patriot air defense systems.
- On April 14, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to buy 10 Patriot systems from the United States for $15 billion.