Greece denies plans to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine

Athens emphasizes the priority of its own defense capabilities amid escalation with Turkey

Patriot air defense system (Photo: NATO)

Greece is not participating in negotiations to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine, despite previous media mentions, a Greek government spokesman told Reuters.

The publication reported that Ukraine was allegedly expecting to receive two additional Patriot systems, one of which could come from Greece. However, Athens has rejected the possibility of such a supply.

"There is no question of supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine from Greece," said a representative of the Greek government.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Greece has already provided Ukraine with some military assistance — in particular, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, land mines, and anti-tank missiles.

"Defense is a sensitive issue for Greece due to long-standing disputes with its neighbor and NATO ally Turkey," the publication noted.