US and Greece may become suppliers of additional Patriots for Ukraine – Reuters

Additional air defense systems are planned to be transferred to Kyiv before the NATO summit in June

Patriot (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

Ukraine's Western allies are in active talks to supply additional Patriot air defense systems. Potential suppliers include the United States and Greece, a Reuters source has reported.

The US is expected to transfer to Ukraine a modernized Patriot system, previously based in Israel. The possibility of transferring another system from Germany or Greece is also being discussed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the Patriot air defense system is a very important defensive weapon for Ukraine and our country is ready to take "any steps" to strengthen its own air defense.

"This is a political issue today. There are systems in the world, there are missiles too, and it depends solely on the decisions of the leaders whether we will have enough protection against Russian ballistic missiles," Zelensky said.

Also, commenting on another Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on April 18, the president once again appealed to partners, primarily the United States, regarding the need to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems and missiles for them.