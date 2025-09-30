GUR: Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel, head of Avangard special forces unit, killed in Stavropol

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the operation was carried out on September 27, 2025

GUR (Illustrative photo: GUR)

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine eliminated a lieutenant colonel of the Russian Armed Forces and two of his subordinates near the village of Tambukan in Stavropol Territory. About this reports gUR press service.

According to the GUR, the operation was conducted on September 27, 2025. With the support of the Caucasus Liberation Movement, three Rosgvardians were eliminated in Russia.

In particular, in addition to the Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel, his assistant and driver were eliminated.

"A group of Muscovites was moving to the training ground, but never got there," the DIU said.

Reference The Avangard Special Forces is a Russian special forces unit within the Russian National Guard formed in 1998 on the basis of Edelweiss units and located near Mineralnye Vody (Novotersky).