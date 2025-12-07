"I can call Zelenskyy, since Yermak is not there." What the new Kvartal said about Mindichgate

At Kvartal's new concert, studio dissociated itself from "Carlson" and mentioned the president and former head of the OP, according to a report by LIGA.net

Illustrative photo: Facebook of Kvartal 95

After operation Midas Kvartal 95 studio continues to distance itself from its co-owner, suspected of large-scale corruption, Timur Mindich, told in the report by LIGA.net from the new concert of the United Kvartal at the Ukraine Palace.

Almost the entire first part of the speech was devoted to Mindich and the cases against him: actor Yuriy Tkach, in a dialog with a colleague Yevhen Koshovyi, demanded not to turn away from the topic that everyone is discussing amid the news about "all sorts of Carlson's" (according to the investigation, it is under this pseudonym that the businessman appears on tapes with wiretapping. – Ed.)

"After this dialogue, for several minutes, Koshovyi convinced Tkach and the entire audience of the Ukraina Palace that the Kvartal had nothing to do with Mindich's affairs, that most of the studio members did not know him and had never seen him," the publication says LIGA.net.

Among other things, there was a mention of the impact of former head of the presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

"Zelenskyy he is still a smart man. He left here back in 2019 so as not to be involved in all this shit... And you can call Zelenskyy, for old times' sake, and ask him: "Vov Oleksandrovych, what the f***?" Let him go to that Israel, take Mindich by the beard and bring him here... Go ahead, I'll call him! I can reach him without any problems now, since Yermak is not there," Tkach said.

In total, the dialog between him and Koshov lasted about 12 minutes. Later, the Mindich scandal was mentioned several more times in roughly the same context: allegedly that Carlson was bad, but the studio had nothing to do with it.

Amid the Mindich scandal, a number of artists refused to participate in the Kvartal's new concerts. The studio itself removed the guest performers from the poster so as not to expose them to "unnecessary information pressure." In the end, the concert was attended by Iryna Bilyk, Olga Polyakova, Vhid u Zminnomu Vzutti and Muesli UA ft Matviy Brus – the rest of the musical performances were covered by artists from the Women's Quarter.