Zelensky dismissed Yermak from the NSDC and the Stavka

President signs decrees on partial changes to the NSDC and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 5, the former head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff and the National Security and Defense Council. The relevant decrees have been officially published.

By decree №901/2025 the president removed Yermak from the NSDC, and by decree №902/2025 withdrew from the Rate. Both documents come into force on the date of publication.

november 28, NABU conducted searches yermak's office. According to FT sources, this is due to the Midas case regarding corruption in the energy sector.

In the evening of the same day, Yermak wrote a letter of resignation from the post of head of the OP, which decided president.