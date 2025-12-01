Zelensky has not decided on a candidate for the post of head of the OP: will hold additional consultations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet decided who will take over as head of the Presidential Office after he leaves this position Andriy Yermak. This became known during a joint press conference with the President of France Emmanuel Macron briefing in Paris.

"There will definitely be no sensations today. I will not announce [name] because I want to hold additional consultations. I have planned them upon my return to Ukraine. I will do it," the head of state said.

He added that his choice of a candidate for the post of head of the OP depends on several things.

"In the management area, we focus more on diplomacy or other areas that are very important. Of course, we have decent people in Ukraine. I think you will see that," the president added.