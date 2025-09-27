In Chernihiv region, 177 settlements without electricity due to Russian attack

As a result of a Russian strike on the morning of September 27, 177 settlements in Nizhyn and Pryluky districts were left without electricity

Electricity supply (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the morning of September 27, the Russian army attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv region. As a result, 177 settlements in Nizhyn and Pryluky districts were left without electricity, according to the head of the Chernihiv regional military administration Viacheslav Chaus and Chernihivoblenergo.

According to Chaus, there was an attack on power facilities in the Nizhyn district. This caused power outages in six communities and partially in Nizhyn.

"In the event of a power outage, the backup power supply is activated. As soon as the immediate threat passes, the relevant services start restoring the power supply," said the head of the UIA.

Chernihivoblenergo clarified that 177 settlements in Nizhyn and Pryluky districts, which is almost 54,000 customers, were left without electricity.