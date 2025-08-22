Israel wants to start immediate talks with Hamas on the release of all hostages

Chief of the General Staff of the Kfir Brigade (Photo: www.idf.il)

Israel intends to resume negotiations with the Hamas terrorist organization on the release of all hostages. At the same time, the country will continue its offensive on Gaza City, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said , reports The Times of Israel.

According to him, the country is at the stage of a "decisive victory." august 21 Netanyahu arrives in Gaza to approve army plans to take control of the city.

"At the same time, I have ordered immediate negotiations to begin on the release of all our hostages and an end to the war on terms acceptable to Israel. These two things – the defeat of Hamas and the release of all our hostages – go hand in hand," he said .

, Chief of Staff of the Kfir Brigade, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said on August 21 that IDF troops are already operating on the outskirts of Gaza and will be joined by additional forces later.

"Our tasks remain the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas, and we will not rest or stop until we have accomplished them. The fulfillment of these tasks is vital to our future and our social values," he said .