"Israel was aiming at terrorists". Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for missile strike

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: EPA)

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on September 29, he called the Prime Minister of Qatar to express his "deep regret" over the missile strike on the Qatari capital, Doha. This was stated by the US government, transmits Bloomberg.

Netanyahu has a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump from the White House to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, expressing regret over the unintentional killing of a Qatari security guard.

According to an official with knowledge of the matter, Qatar demanded an apology before it would again mediate between Israel and Hamas.

"Netanyahu also expressed regret that Israel violated Qatar's sovereignty by attacking Hamas leadership during hostage negotiations and reiterated that Israel will not carry out similar attacks in the future," the White House said in a statement.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said that Netanyahu "apologized for the attack on Doha and Qatar's sovereignty."

Speaking later at a press conference with Netanyahu in Washington, Trump said that the prime ministers of Israel and Qatar "really had a frank conversation" that was "productive."

"Israel was aiming at terrorists. It did not aim at Qatar," Netanyahu said at the conference.

september 9 Israel struck on the leaders of the Hamas group in the capital of Qatar. The Israeli army announced a "precise strike on the top leadership" of the organization. Qatar condemned the attack.

US President Donald Trump criticized the fact that Israel's strike on the Hamas group was carried out in Qatar, but noted that the purpose of this attack was "worthy".

september 29 The White House published Trump's peace plan to end the war between Israel and the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip.