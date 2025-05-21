Journalist Butusov says he has mobilized to the National Guard

Yuriy Butusov (Photo: Facebook account of the journalist)

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yuriy Butusov, claims that he has mobilized the National Guard of Ukraine. The journalist announced his mobilization on the air of Svoboda Live, commenting on the situation in the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Butusov said that he was mobilized in May, but did not disclose in which unit he was serving.

One of the reasons for his decision was the lack of clear communication from the military leadership, as stated by the commander of the 47th Brigade battalion, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, who recently wrote a report on his dismissal.

"The system does not work, and we have repeatedly talked about this when discussing personnel appointments in the armed forces," Butusov explained, adding that the war management bodies in Ukraine are ineffective.

The journalist argues that the lack of order in governance is the result of the fact that "the military and political leadership simply measures everything that happens, analyzes the war exclusively in the information plane – in the number of likes, in the number of reposts, in the number of reactions, in the rating.".

"And war requires substantive decisions, which is why I decided to join the army," he emphasized .