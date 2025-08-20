Latvia believes it is premature to discuss sending troops to Ukraine

The decision to send soldiers to Ukraine will be made by the Seimas, said Edgars Rinkēvičs

Edgars Rinkevics (Photo: Toms Kalnins/EPA)

It will be possible to talk about whether Latvian soldiers will participate in ensuring peace in Ukraine when it is clear what the security guarantees will be and what role European countries will play. This opinion was expressed at a briefing by the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, reports Delfi.

"If there is a peace treaty or a peace agreement with security guarantees, then we will talk about the potential presence of European countries and NATO member states in guaranteeing this peace treaty," Rinkēvičs said.

According to him, first of all, it is necessary to conclude a peace treaty and understand the main elements of this agreement, what will be the security guarantees, what will be the role of European countries.

And this will actually determine the role of Latvia in this process, Rinkēvičs said.

"If we are talking about the possible sending of our soldiers to Ukraine as part of the guarantee of this peace treaty, to implement security guarantees, then first of all, in Latvia, this decision is made by the Saeima, and before that, the government and the National Security Council discuss it. But to talk about all this, we need to know all the details. We don't have that now," the Latvian president emphasized .

He noted that representatives of the armed forces of the countries participating in the "coalition of the willing" are currently working on this.

"But there is no solution. When there is more clarity, there will be discussions," the Latvian president said.

On July 17, Starmer said that a "coalition of the willing" is actively preparing to send deterrence forces to Ukraine – plans are almost complete and ready to be implemented after a ceasefire.

On August 19, Trump said, that the US will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help "in the air".

According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of providing security guarantees after the cessation of hostilities.