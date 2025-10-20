London announces a new meeting of the coalition of the willing, Zelenskyy will attend

Keir Starmer and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Illustrative photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen / EPA)

On October 24, the British capital London will host a new meeting of the states of the coalition of the willing, which will also be attended by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is with reference to the office of the prime minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer reported Suspilne.

The department said that the meeting would be attended by "some European leaders" and the head of Ukraine.

Starmer's press service did not provide any other details. The format of the Ukrainian president's participation is not specified.

Earlier, in his evening address on October 19, Zelenskyy reported that he instructed Ukrainian diplomats to prepare a meeting of the coalition of the willing in the near future, adding that he had already spoken to "many leaders" about this.

"We need common strong positions in Europe. And this will happen," the president said.

On Monday, after a conversation with Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, the head of state announced that "there will be many meetings and negotiations in Europe during the week."

As a result of the last meeting of the "coalition of the willing" held in Paris on September 4, French president Emmanuel Macron named the list of security guarantees negotiated by the partners: 26 countries agreed to deploy troops in Ukraine or provide military assistance to Kyiv after the ceasefire or the end of the war.