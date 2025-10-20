Macron calls for Ukraine and Europe to be included in Trump-Putin meeting if they are discussed

The French leader noted that Kyiv should be included in any negotiations on its future

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: GIUSEPPE LAMI / EPA)

Commenting on the upcoming meeting of the US president Donald Trump with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, head of the France Emmanuel Macron called for Ukraine and Europe's participation in the negotiations regarding them. The politician said this after the summit of the leaders of the MED9 group, which unites nine Mediterranean and Southern European member states of the European Union, reports Bloomberg.

Macron called it a "good thing" that Trump and Putin are meeting to discuss "their bilateral agenda," but stressed that Ukraine should be included in any talks concerning its future.

"Should they be discussing the fate of Ukraine, the Ukrainians should be sitting at the [negotiating] table. Should they be discussing what affects European’s security, the Europeans should be at the table," the French president said.

He also confirmed that the head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in talks with Western partners in the coalition of the willing in London on October 24.

Some leaders will join the talks virtually, while others will be present in person, Bloomberg reports.

Earlier, the coalition meeting and Zelenskyy's participation confirmed the office of the prime minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.