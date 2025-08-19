Macron: Next 15 days will be critical for determining Ukraine's security guarantees

According to the President of France, the next two weeks are important to make the security guarantees for Ukraine meaningful

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron said that the next two weeks will be "critical" for determining security guarantees for Ukraine after the talks in the White House. He said this in an interview with LCI TV channel, transmits Politico.

"There is all the work that needs to be done in advance on security guarantees. The next 15 days are absolutely critical for us to finalize the work with the Americans and to provide these security guarantees for the content," Macron said.

Macron did not specify what exactly the security guarantees would entail, but he said that "the British, French, Germans, Turks and others are ready to carry out operations not on the front lines, not provocatively, but reassurance operations in the air, at sea and on land."