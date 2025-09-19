Most cases of unauthorized absence from duty are related to training centers or transfer to the front line

Most of the time, soldiers run away from service when they are transferred to units or when they find out that they are going to the combat zone, LIGA.net's interlocutors said

The majority of cases of unauthorized abandonment of a unit (UAU) among the military are related to training centers or transfer to the front. About this for LIGA.net's text two interlocutors in the command of various units of the Defense Forces and presidential commissioner on the protection of the rights of servicemen and their families, Olga Reshetylova.

Interlocutors LIGA.net told us that most of the soldiers run away from service either during the transfer from the training center or when they find out that their military unit is going to the combat zone. This was confirmed by the Presidential Commissioner.

"Most cases occur in training centers – during training, transfer to combat units, or when recruits find out they are being sent to the front. I initiated the introduction of adaptation courses for recruits to stabilize their emotional state in the first days and increase their motivation," Reshetylova said.

According to the LIGA.net's interlocutors this trend is most noticeable in the Army units. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

At the same time, the presidential ombudsman said that she also receives requests from those who have left combat units: due to exhaustion, failure to provide leave or medical care, or conflicts with commanders.

"Question of transfers between units remains one of the most painful. It's a vicious circle: the lack of people creates fatigue and injustice, which in turn pushes the UAU," Reshetylova explained.