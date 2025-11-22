MP and analyst answer what to expect from Trump's new deadline for Ukraine

Merezhko said that it was not worth focusing on deadlines, and Melnyk reminded that the US president had already postponed or canceled his deadlines at the last minute

Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

It is impossible to predict what will happen on November 27, when the deadline set by US president Donald Trump for Ukraine to agree to his peace plan expires. About this for text LIGA.net said the chairman of the Rada Committee on Foreign Policy (from Servants of the people party) Oleksandr Merezhko and co-director of Foreign Policy and International Security Programs at the Razumkov Center Oleksiy Melnyk.

"It's very much in Trump's style to appoint some strict deadlines and at the last moment either move them or retract his words. Let's hope that this time he will not betray his traditions either," the analyst said.

At the same time, Merezhko noted that Ukraine will face pressure and an information storm over the next week.

However, the MP emphasized that it is not worth focusing on the deadlines.

"What is our task? Well, I would just ignore these deadlines, these ultimatums. In a broad general sense, as we do. Yes, we are ready to negotiate, let's discuss [the plan] – and nothing more," he said.

He also added that he would pay more attention to primary Trump's peace plan, which included an unconditional ceasefire and the start of negotiations: "It was voiced by the US president himself, and there is no doubt about its content."

The full text of the new peace plan has not yet been officially published.