Americans put pressure on Zelenskyy to accept peace plan as is – source

Putin's special envoy Dmitriev is "sending signals in private everywhere" that Washington's tough stance is his own victory, an interlocutor tells LIGA.net

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Illustrative photo: The White House / EPA)

The United States is putting pressure on the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and demands that the peace plan be adopted without changes. About this for LIGA.net's text said an interlocutor close to the negotiation process.

According to him, Ukrainian representatives are now trying to work with the Americans to find out what can be changed in the proposed peace plan.

However, the source added, Washington has taken a tough stance and is putting pressure on Zelenskyy to accept the plan as it is.

"[The Russian dictator's special envoy Vladimir Putin] Dmitriev is always giving non-public signals that this is his personal victory. He talks a lot to journalists off the record, on the condition of anonymity. We have confirmation from various journalists and intelligence. The consequences are not clear. The situation is complicated and not very controlled," the source admitted.

He also commented on the new statement by the leaders of the European Union, nine countries of the continent, as well as Canada and Japan, who called the US peace plan "a basis that needs additional work".

The interlocutor noted that the outward restraint hides another reaction: everyone in Europe is in shock.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump, commenting on the plan, said that it is not a final offer from him for Ukraine. He also reiterated that if Zelenskyy rejects his plan, then the Ukrainian president "can continue to fight as much as he wants."

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt denied information from media that the new plan provides for significant concessions from Ukraine and does not require much from Russia.

"You have been reading messages from one side of the war," noted official, probably referring to the Russian Federation.

The full text of this peace plan has not yet been officially published.