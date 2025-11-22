Trump says his peace plan is not the final offer for Ukraine

The US president denies that the new US plan is the final version

Donald Trump (Photo: Graeme Sloan / EPA)

In the context of the new peace plan, US president Donald Trump said that this is not his final proposal for Ukraine. The politician said this during a conversation with the press, an excerpt of which The White House published.

"No, that's not my final offer [to Ukraine]," Trump said, but did not give any other details.

The US president also said that he wanted to achieve peace, adding that the United States was trying to end the war and had to do so "one way or another." However, he did not specify what he meant by that.

As for what will happen if the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy would reject his plan, Trump said that his Ukrainian counterpart "can continue to fight as long as he wants."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that the talks between Ukraine and the United States, which will take place in Switzerland on November 23, will also include UK, France and Germany.