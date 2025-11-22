Trump says his peace plan is not the final offer for Ukraine
In the context of the new peace plan, US president Donald Trump said that this is not his final proposal for Ukraine. The politician said this during a conversation with the press, an excerpt of which The White House published.
"No, that's not my final offer [to Ukraine]," Trump said, but did not give any other details.
The US president also said that he wanted to achieve peace, adding that the United States was trying to end the war and had to do so "one way or another." However, he did not specify what he meant by that.
As for what will happen if the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy would reject his plan, Trump said that his Ukrainian counterpart "can continue to fight as long as he wants."
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said that the talks between Ukraine and the United States, which will take place in Switzerland on November 23, will also include UK, France and Germany.
- on November 21, the head of the US said that president Zelenskyy would have to accept the plan offered by the United States or continue to fight. Trump also stated that Ukraine would lose Donbas one way or another and would not be able to join NATO.
- The next day, a joint statement was issued by the EU and 11 countries, in which the leaders said that the draft of the new US peace plan was "a basis that needs additional work".
- In particular, the partners are "concerned" about the idea of reducing the Armed Forces and are ready to join the work on a new American document.
