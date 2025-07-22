The Rada will vote to eliminate the independence of the NABU and SAP

The Verkhovna Rada will vote on draft law No. 12414 with amendments that "destroy Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure"

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

The Verkhovna Rada will hold a vote on the whole on draft law No. 12414, which will effectively liquidate the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak (the "Golos" faction), head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anastasia Radina (the Servant of the People faction") and "Mirror Weekly".

According to Radina, on July 22, amendments were added to draft law No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code" that "make the SAP a decorative institution and provide for the complete dependence of the activities of the NABU and SAP on the will of the Prosecutor General."

"As expected, yesterday's searches involving physical violence and suspicions against NABU employees became the backdrop for a full-scale attack on NABU and SAP," she wrote.

In particular, according to her, the amendments to the draft law grant the Prosecutor General the following powers:

← to be the de facto head of the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) and to delegate the powers of the SAP prosecutor to other prosecutors;

← to provide the NABU with binding written instructions and to request materials from any cases;

← to reassign cases to any prosecutors;

← to reassign the investigation of cases that fall under the jurisdiction of the NABU to other authorities.

"If these changes are voted in, Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure will be virtually destroyed," she said.

Radina urged members of parliament not to support the initiative, calling the consequences of adopting the bill for the state "catastrophic".

Bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Specifics of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances During Martial Law" was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on January 16.

The initiators of the bill are members of parliament Maksym Pavliuk, Vyacheslav Medyanik, Oleksandr Bakumov, and Serhiy Min'ko.

On April 29, the draft law passed its first reading and was adopted in principle.

UPDATED AT 12:00. NABU and SAP also named amendments to draft law No. 12414 are such that they "effectively destroy the independence of the SAP and subordinate the activities of the NABU and SAP to the Prosecutor General".

"In fact, if this bill is passed, the head of the SAP will become a nominal figure, and the NABU will lose its independence and turn into a subdivision of the General Prosecutor's Office. The anti-corruption infrastructure of Ukraine, built since 2015 together with international partners, will be destroyed," reads the statement from the NABU and SAP.

They urged members of parliament to refrain from voting on a measure that could "finally destroy the independence of the anti-corruption system in Ukraine."