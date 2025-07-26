NABU Director: Attacks will continue, but will be more sophisticated

Semen Kryvonos urged the adoption of the new draft law on the NABU and SAP in two readings at once

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Kryvonos, is confident that after the adoption of a new law that will restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, attacks on these bodies by the authorities will not cease. He expressed this opinion... expressed in an interview with Suspilne.

"The attacks will continue – but they will be more subtle. The electrification of society will continue, as will the messages that NABU and SAP are ineffective, that 'you voted for the wrong people, they are doing nothing, achieving no results'. Discrediting will intensify even further to prepare Ukrainian society for the fact that, ultimately, it's time to reform [us]," said Kryvonos.

He added that the leadership of the NABU and SAP intends to make these bodies more effective in order to prevent future attacks.

"We may not be able to withstand a future attack – we are clearly aware and understand this. Therefore, there are two components: to work and to communicate with society. To communicate with the people who support us now," he said.

The director of the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) urged members of parliament to adopt the new draft law, which will restore the independence of anti-corruption bodies, both in principle and as a whole.

"If there is only a first reading, it can actually prolong this process indefinitely and create additional risks for us. Because during all this time we cannot investigate cases effectively," Kryvonos explained.