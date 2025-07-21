NABU Director on searches: There are rumors that MPs will gather

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On July 22, MPs may meet to discuss the situation with searches and suspicions of employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and checking at the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office, said for text LIGA.net director of the department, Semen Kryvonos.

"There are rumors that MPs are going to meet tomorrow, but we don't know what exactly is planned," the official said.

He also said that the NABU is analyzing the situation and is preparing separate explanations.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Zhernakov, head of the DEJURE Foundation and former judge, said LIGA.net that international partners will react to the situation with NABU and SAP. According to him, it is not just a matter of stopping reforms, but of destroying the most important anti-corruption bodies.

"Their effectiveness is really being destroyed. This will have consequences, including, let's not be afraid of this word, for European integration. And this is a road to failure, given that integration into the European Union and, in fact, consolidation in the Euro-Atlantic space is one of the signs of our possible victory," Zhernakov said