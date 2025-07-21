NABU Director on searches: There are rumors that MPs will gather
On July 22, MPs may meet to discuss the situation with searches and suspicions of employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and checking at the Specialized Anti-Corruption prosecutor's Office, said for text LIGA.net director of the department, Semen Kryvonos.
"There are rumors that MPs are going to meet tomorrow, but we don't know what exactly is planned," the official said.
He also said that the NABU is analyzing the situation and is preparing separate explanations.
Meanwhile, Mykhailo Zhernakov, head of the DEJURE Foundation and former judge, said LIGA.net that international partners will react to the situation with NABU and SAP. According to him, it is not just a matter of stopping reforms, but of destroying the most important anti-corruption bodies.
"Their effectiveness is really being destroyed. This will have consequences, including, let's not be afraid of this word, for European integration. And this is a road to failure, given that integration into the European Union and, in fact, consolidation in the Euro-Atlantic space is one of the signs of our possible victory," Zhernakov said
- Ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries reacted to large-scale searches of NABU employees have "serious concerns" and intend to discuss these developments with the leadership of the Ukrainian government.
- Earlier, the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office announced the exposure of one of the heads of NABU detectives official detained on suspicion of doing business in Russia. Also, an employee of the Central Office of the agency was detained – he, according to the investigation, spied for Moscow. As for one of the defendants, the NABU stated that earlier, an SSU investigation found no evidence of his cooperation with a former Ukrainian official who defected to the occupiers.
- In total, the NABU reported 70 searches of at least 15 of its employees. In parallel with the SSU and the PGO, the State Bureau of Investigation served three suspicions on NABU employees for participation in accidents in 2021 and 2023.
- Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Kaleniuk said LIGA.net that large-scale searches of NABU employees are "revenge" of the country's leadership for the investigation of close friends and associates of president Zelenskyy.
