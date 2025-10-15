National Police: In Ternopil, a group of soldiers kidnapped and tortured people, demanding money – photos, video

According to law enforcement officials, the military took people outside the city, beat them and demanded money or valuable property

Photo: National Police

In Ternopil, law enforcement officers detained a group of soldiers suspected of kidnapping people, torturing them, extorting money and taking property. About this reports National Police of Ukraine.

Police say they also beat people who were seriously wounded in the war and were undergoing rehabilitation. In particular, the detainees took away a KIA car from a 27-year-old resident of Ternopil and used it for their own purposes.

Police found the car in Kyiv region. Law enforcement also recorded cases of extreme cruelty.

One of the active servicemen, who was undergoing treatment, was shot by the attackers in the street, forced into a minibus and taken to an unknown destination. He was beaten, threatened with weapons and demanded 50,000 UAH for his release.

Another resident of Ternopil was forced into a minibus with tear gas and taken out of town. There, he was stripped naked, doused with a flammable substance and forced to run in front of the vehicle. He was subsequently beaten and held in inhumane conditions for three days.

Another crime was documented in Ivano-Frankivsk region. There, the military stopped the victim's car, forced the man into their own vehicle, and stole his car. They intimidated their victims and threatened them with physical violence if they went to the police, police said.

Police investigators have now served seven of the detainees with suspicions of torture, unlawful imprisonment or abduction, robbery and illegal seizure of a vehicle.

