NATO countries conduct naval drills near Russia's Arctic coast – photos

The maneuvers took place amid rising tensions between the Alliance and Moscow

NATO training (Photo: @NATO_MARCOM)

Four NATO member countries conducted naval exercises in Arctic waters to strengthen their presence near the Russian coast. This was reported... reported / announced / notified The Alliance's Naval Command.

Ships from the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Germany participated in maneuvers off the northern coast of Norway and in the Far North, aimed at "expanding the ability of NATO countries to work together".

The training also aimed to monitor underwater activity in the Arctic region, where critical infrastructure is located, including underwater cables connecting mainland Europe with the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

These exercises are part of a broader deployment of the Alliance's naval forces amid rising tensions with Russia.