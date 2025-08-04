NATO countries conduct naval drills near Russia's Arctic coast – photos
Four NATO member countries conducted naval exercises in Arctic waters to strengthen their presence near the Russian coast. This was reported... reported / announced / notified The Alliance's Naval Command.
Ships from the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Germany participated in maneuvers off the northern coast of Norway and in the Far North, aimed at "expanding the ability of NATO countries to work together".
The training also aimed to monitor underwater activity in the Arctic region, where critical infrastructure is located, including underwater cables connecting mainland Europe with the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.
These exercises are part of a broader deployment of the Alliance's naval forces amid rising tensions with Russia.
- On December 18, 2024, Danish intelligence reported that the risk of military confrontation in the Arctic has increased due to Russia's aggression.
- On February 27, 2025, Bloomberg reported that the Arctic... can become a zone of economic cooperation The USA and Russia.
- June 18, Main Intelligence Directorate (of Ukraine) warnedthat Russia is expanding its military presence in the Arctic and preparing a foothold for resource expansion.
- On August 1, Trump announced that issued an order for deployment two nuclear submarines to "relevant regions" in response to Medvedev's threats. The exact location of the deployment is unknown. Later that day, the US President stated that... the submarines "became closer" to Russia.
