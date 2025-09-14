Navy hits communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet
On the night of September 11, the Ukrainian Navy hit the communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About reports navy press service.
It is noted that as a result of the operation, a communication hub located on the territory of the 184th research and experimental base in occupied Sevastopol was damaged.
He performed the function of coordinating and managing the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
- september 1, STS destroyed a Russian radar station at the Saki military airfield in Crimea.
- september 3 The Navy destroyed a Russian boat together with the Russians in the area of the Tendra Spit.
- on September 11, special forces of the GUR a ship of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia was hitin the Novorossiysk area.
