Navy hits communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

The attacked node performed the function of coordination and control of the Russian Black Sea Fleet units

A damaged communication hub (Photo: t.me/ukrainian_navy)

On the night of September 11, the Ukrainian Navy hit the communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea. About reports navy press service.

It is noted that as a result of the operation, a communication hub located on the territory of the 184th research and experimental base in occupied Sevastopol was damaged.

He performed the function of coordinating and managing the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.