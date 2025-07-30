Pete Hagseth (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA)

The head of the Pentagon Pete Hegseth privately discussed the possibility of running for governor of Tennessee in 2026. This was reported by the TV channel NBC News with reference to two unnamed interlocutors who spoke directly with the Defense Minister.

If Hegseth goes ahead with the discussion, it will lead to major changes in the Pentagon's leadership, which controls the U.S. military and millions of federal employees.

The U.S. Department of Defense prohibits civilian employees from running for political office, which means that Hegseth would have to resign to do so.

In a comment to reporters, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that Hegseth is focused solely on serving for the US president Donald Trump.

One of the interlocutors said that their conversation with the Pentagon chief took place over the past three weeks and that it was serious, not just an exchange of ideas.

The other person did not say when they spoke-other than to say it was since Hegseth became defense minister in January.

Discussions centered on what it takes to run for office. One interlocutor added that they discussed the requirements to run for governor of Tennessee and the chances of winning. Another person said that they talked to Gagset about the realities of the campaign.

Both interlocutors noted that after their conversations with Hagesse, it was unclear whether he would take this step. But they both said that the Pentagon chief was considering the possibility.

Pentagon spokesman responds to NBC News article.

"NBC's fake news is so desperate for attention that they are once again looking for a made-up story. There are only two possibilities: either the 'sources' are fictitious, or these reporters are being harassed. Defense Secretary Hughes is focused solely on serving under President Trump and advancing the 'America First' mission at the Department of Defense," Parnell said.

Other people in Ghegseth's entourage have said that he has no plans to launch a campaign. A person who spoke to the minister last week asked him about rumors that he wanted to step down to run for office. This person said that Hegseth had made it "quiet and very clear" that he was not going to run. According to this interlocutor, the idea is "absolutely not being considered".

During his tenure, Hegseth was involved in several scandals. on April 21, it was reported that he shared the details of the March US attack on the Yemeni Houthis in a group chat on Signal that included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

Then in, the White House denied that they were looking for a replacement for Hagseth to the post of Pentagon chief. Before that, the senator demanded his resignation against the backdrop of the leak and said it threatened US national security.

on July 11, it was reported that Trump's allies demand a thorough review of the situation with the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine, which was decided by Hughes alone.