New exhumation work in Poland and Ukraine may begin on August 4 – Sikorsky

Search expeditions are planned in the Polish village of Yurechkova and in Lviv

Radosław Sikorski and Andriy Sybega (Photo: MFA)

The expedition to exhume the remains of Polish servicemen in Ukraine and the expedition to search for Ukrainian victims of ethnic cleansing in Poland, previously agreed upon by the countries, may begin on Monday, August 4. This was announced by the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs. Radosław Sikorski after meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine By Andriy Sybiyha, transmits RAR.

"We expect the start of Ukrainian work in the village of Yurechkova and Polish exhumations in the Zboiska district of Lviv. The work may begin as early as Monday," said the head of Polish diplomacy.

According to him, progress in the search for and exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy is a success of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.

"Further permits are being issued for search and exhumation work," he added.

The village of Yurechkova (also Yurkova) is a Bohyky village located two kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Ethnic cleansing took place in the village, previously inhabited mainly by Ukrainians, in 1947.

The Polish soldiers are buried in the territory of the former village of Zboiska (or Zboischcha), which is now located within the city limits of Lviv.