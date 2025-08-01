New exhumation work in Poland and Ukraine may begin on August 4 – Sikorsky
The expedition to exhume the remains of Polish servicemen in Ukraine and the expedition to search for Ukrainian victims of ethnic cleansing in Poland, previously agreed upon by the countries, may begin on Monday, August 4. This was announced by the Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs. Radosław Sikorski after meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine By Andriy Sybiyha, transmits RAR.
"We expect the start of Ukrainian work in the village of Yurechkova and Polish exhumations in the Zboiska district of Lviv. The work may begin as early as Monday," said the head of Polish diplomacy.
According to him, progress in the search for and exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy is a success of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.
"Further permits are being issued for search and exhumation work," he added.
The village of Yurechkova (also Yurkova) is a Bohyky village located two kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Ethnic cleansing took place in the village, previously inhabited mainly by Ukrainians, in 1947.
The Polish soldiers are buried in the territory of the former village of Zboiska (or Zboischcha), which is now located within the city limits of Lviv.
- In Ukraine, there has been a moratorium on the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy for a long time.
- January 11th at the Polish Ministry of Culturereported / announced / notifiedUkraine and Poland have exchanged lists of locations where they plan to search for and exhume the remains of "victims of mutual historical conflicts".
- On January 13, it became known that Ukraine has granted permission. for the exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of the Volhynia tragedy in the Ternopil region.
- April 24th marked the start of... exhumation work remains of Polish victims of the Volhynia tragedy, which have ended / have been completed / are over at the beginning of May.
