NYT: Trump administration authorizes National Guard deployment to immigration centers

National Guard troops should assist in the process of deportation of migrants who are under the care of the Immigration and Customs Service

US National Guard soldiers (Photo: Flickr)

Administration of the President of the United States Donald Trump authorized the deployment of National Guard units to immigration centers, increasing the use of the military in immigration enforcement. About reports The New York Times, citing a memo received.

Immigration and Customs officials informed field offices that the National Guard would be deployed to assist in "processing foreigners' documents."

This is a term used by immigration officials to refer to documents that are drawn up before immigrants are detained.

The management of the immigration centers will also "manage" the troops assigned to this mission.

According to an unnamed Defense Ministry official, National Guard troops will be deployed in 20 states with Republican governors, including Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Texas and Louisiana.

The first deployment of National Guard troops is scheduled for early August.

Earlier, President Trump sent about 4,100 California National Guard troops and later 700 Marines to Los Angeles to quell protests against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Trump said he thought it was a "great decision" to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles and criticized Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsomwho opposed it.