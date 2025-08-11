Operation "Guardian". Suspicion notices served to 27 men for fake certificates for deferment from army

During the third stage of the Operation "Guardian", law enforcement officers conducted more than 60 searches in Kyiv and 20 regions of Ukraine

Suspects (Photo: Prosecutor General's Office)

As part of the third stage of Operation "Guardian", law enforcement officers served suspicion notices to 27 men who, according to the investigation, used false certificates to exempt themselves from service or postpone mobilization. This was reported by National Police and Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the suspects submitted fictitious medical documents to military units, allegedly about serious illnesses or disabilities of their loved ones requiring constant care, or about their own unfitness for service.

In many cases, the medical documentation was completely forged, and there were no facts of visits to doctors. There were even cases of intentional self-mutilation, law enforcement officials said.

During more than 60 searches in Kyiv and 20 regions of Ukraine, forged certificates, medical documents and other evidence were seized.

The information was also transferred to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers to verify the validity of the deferrals.

The suspects face up to 10 years in prison.

