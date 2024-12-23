Over 1,000 people have applied to the Ukrainian Legion in Poland – Ambassador Bodnar

The Polish side provides basic military training, equipment and conditions for staying at the training grounds for the unit members.

Vasyl Bodnar (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Over 1,000 applications have been submitted to the Ukrainian Legion in Poland, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar said in an interview with Suspilny .

The ambassador emphasized that the creation of a Ukrainian unit on the territory of Poland is an important element of cooperation between the countries and the result of high-level agreements.

"We currently have over 1,000 applications that are being considered by the relevant commission. We hope that this number will constantly increase," Bodnar noted.

The diplomat also added that the Polish side provides basic military training, equipment, and conditions for staying at training grounds for members of the unit.

In mid-November, the first group of volunteers who joined the Ukrainian Legion in Poland signed service contracts . The total number of applications for entry then exceeded 600. On November 16, they took the oath .

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion was announced by President Zelenskyy on July 8, 2024, during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Tusk.

On July 11, Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski reported that several thousand Ukrainians of both sexes had already registered to participate in the Ukrainian Legion.

On October 3, a recruitment of volunteers was launched in Lublin among citizens of Ukraine who expressed a desire to join the Ukrainian Legion.