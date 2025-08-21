Pavel supports the participation of the Czech military in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Specific participation of soldiers from the Czech Republic will depend on the form of the peace agreement, the president clarified

Peter Pavel (Photo: Filip Singer/EPA)

Czech President Petr Pavel supports the participation of the country's troops in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. He expressed this opinion in an interview with the media České noviny.

If peacekeeping forces are deployed in Ukraine, the Czech Republic should take part in them, as it is an active participant in the peace process, Pavel said.

According to him, the specific participation will depend on the form of the peace agreement.

"There is also an idea that a certain demilitarized zone will be created along the contact line, regardless of what is agreed upon. This zone will be subject not only to technical but also to physical supervision. There will probably also be some deployment of international forces," the Czech president added.

At the same time, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová recently stated that the Czech Republic is not considering anything like this. She noted that if the Czech military were to operate in Ukraine after the ceasefire, she believes it could be similar to the situation after the military conflict in the former Yugoslavia.

"I cannot imagine what the outcome will be, because until recently, the Russian side refused to deploy any foreign forces on the territory of Ukraine. And now there may be a change of position," the Czech president said .

According to Czech Defense Ministry spokesman David Šima, if the Czech army were to be involved, it could include, for example, training Ukrainian soldiers or helping with demining. Any deployment of soldiers would have to be approved by the government and both houses of parliament .

On July 17, Starmer said that a "coalition of the willing" is actively preparing to send a deterrent force to Ukraine – plans are almost complete and ready to be implemented after a ceasefire.

On August 19, Trump said, that the US will not send troops to Ukraine, but will help "in the air".

According to Bloomberg, about 10 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of providing security guarantees after the cessation of hostilities.