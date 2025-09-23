Poland opens border with Belarus – Tusk

Poland to open border crossings with Belarus on the night of September 25

Donald Tusk (Photo: Andrzej Jackowski/EPA)

Poland is resuming road and rail communication with Belarus. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, reports RMF24.

On Tuesday, before the government meeting, Tusk announced that the resumption of flights would take place at midnight from Wednesday to Thursday (September 25).

According to him, the main reason for the complete closure of the border with Belarus – the Zapad exercise – has already passed. The end of the military exercises reduces the threat, although it does not eliminate it completely, the Polish prime minister clarified.

Another reason is the economic interests of Polish carriers. The closure of the border primarily meant the suspension of international rail transit from China and to China through Europe, he emphasized.

Tusk added that the tool – the ability to close border crossings – remains "in our hands." If necessary, if "tensions increase or aggressive behavior of neighbors intensifies, we will not hesitate to reconsider the decision to close the crossings," he emphasized.

On September 9, Tusk announced that due to the Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 exercise, border crossings with Belarus would be closed indefinitely.

The Polish-Belarusian border was completely closed at midnight from September 11 to 12.