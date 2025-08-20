Poland will not send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine – they say they have other tasks

Among Poland's tasks, the minister named the defense of NATO's eastern flank and the provision of infrastructure and logistics for a possible peacekeeping mission

Polish military (Photo: EPA)

Poland will not send its soldiers to Ukraine as part of security guarantees after the cessation of hostilities, as Warsaw has other tasks, including the defense of NATO's eastern flank. This was stated by Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh during a press conference, transmits RMF FM.

According to him, this position is shared not only by the government coalition, but also by all Poles. He added that the fact that Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine does not mean that it does not participate in the so-called "coalition of the resolute."

"We also have other tasks to fulfill, and now it concerns relations with our allies, who fully understand Poland's position," he said.

Among Poland's tasks, the minister named, in particular, the defense of NATO's eastern flank, the Polish-Belarusian border, where, as he added, "5000-6000 soldiers are constantly engaged in guarding," as well as providing infrastructure and logistics for a "possible peacekeeping mission."

"In this process, tens, hundreds, thousands of Polish soldiers will be involved on the territory of Poland to ensure the security of allied troops stationed in Poland, or possibly to ensure the security of allied troops that could be deployed in Ukraine," the Polish Defense Minister said.

In May, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Donald Tusk Poland has already stated that the country has no plans to ship troops into Ukraine after the establishment of the "silence" regime.