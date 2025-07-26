Pope meets with high-ranking metropolitan of the Russian Church

Leo XIV held a morning audience with the head of external church relations of the Russian Orthodox Church and five other dignitaries of the church of the aggressor country

Pope Leo XIV and Metropolitan Anthony of the Russian Orthodox Church (Photo: Vatican Press Service / EPA)

The pope Leo XIV met with Metropolitan Anthony, a high-ranking cleric of the Russian Orthodox Church, reports Reuters.

The Vatican reported that the pontiff met with Anthony, who heads the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as five other high-ranking dignitaries during the morning audience.

The Holy See did not provide any other details.

Reuters suggests that the meeting was held in a possible attempt to ease relations between the churches, which have been strained by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.