Pope meets with high-ranking metropolitan of the Russian Church
The pope Leo XIV met with Metropolitan Anthony, a high-ranking cleric of the Russian Orthodox Church, reports Reuters.
The Vatican reported that the pontiff met with Anthony, who heads the Department for External Church Relations of the Russian Orthodox Church, as well as five other high-ranking dignitaries during the morning audience.
The Holy See did not provide any other details.
Reuters suggests that the meeting was held in a possible attempt to ease relations between the churches, which have been strained by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church (Vladimir Gundyaev) openly blessed Russia's war against Ukraine in November 2023 received a suspicion from the Security Service of Ukraine. As of April 2024, 14 metropolitans of the Russian Orthodox Church who contributed to the seizure of Ukrainian churches in the temporarily occupied territories, received suspicions in absentia.
According to the decision of the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC-Moscow Patriarchate must sever ties with the Russian Church by August 18, 2025.
- In early June, Leo called on dictator Putin in a telephone conversation to make a "gesture" towards peace.
- In July, Zelenskyy met with the pope, and the pontiff reaffirmed the Vatican's readiness to accept the talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Earlier, the Kremlin opposed it.
